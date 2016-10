76ers host open practice on Main Campus

10-19_sports_sixers_genevaheffernan-23 GENEVA HEFFERNAN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 10-19_sports_sixers_genevaheffernan-1 GENEVA HEFFERNAN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 10-19_sports_sixers_genevaheffernan-3 GENEVA HEFFERNAN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 10-19_sports_sixers_genevaheffernan-16 GENEVA HEFFERNAN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 10-19_sports_sixers_genevaheffernan-32 GENEVA HEFFERNAN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 10-19_sports_sixers_genevaheffernan-45 GENEVA HEFFERNAN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Philadelphia 76ers held an open practice Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Liacouras Center. The team’s dancers, mascot and Phlight Squad, a trampoline dunk team, were in attendance. The free event engaged fans young and old with the team.