Introducing students to the city

CollegeFest took over City Hall this past Saturday as more than 5,000 students from Philadelphia area colleges and universities flocked to Dilworth Park. Students were granted open access to 10 museums in the city, and welcomed with food, music and a SEPTA crash course on how to navigate the city. “SEPTA is so accessible for Temple students, it’s a flat rate, and it offers so much more transportation than just taking the subway,” Jackie Conel, a SEPTA employee running a booth at College Fest said. “We want to have students to use SEPTA not just for school work, but for going out. We want to show the fun side as well”. Temple students, Leah Hillegas and Floyd Jones, who attended CollegeFest for the first time, agreed that Campus Philly put together a great variety of vendors. “This is our first time here and we are surprised to see all of the organizations here. We didn’t expect to see all of these options for college students at City Hall,” Hillega said. Breanna Pegula contributed reporting