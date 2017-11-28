Live in Philly: Annual Christmas Village opened on Thanksgiving

11.28_LiveinPhilly_SmithLuke-19 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.28_LiveinPhilly_SmithLuke-16 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.28_LiveinPhilly_SmithLuke-15 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.28_LiveinPhilly_SmithLuke-12 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.28_LiveinPhilly_SmithLuke-11 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.28_LiveinPhilly_SmithLuke-3 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.28_LiveinPhilly_SmithLuke-9 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.28_LiveinPhilly_SmithLuke-6 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The city’s 10th annual Christmas Village at Dilworth Park kicked off festivities on Thanksgiving Day. The open-air market hosts more than 80 vendors from places like Spain and Nicaragua. The vendors sell toys, handmade goods, jewelry and German food in small wooden huts modeled after Christmas villages in Europe.

The Christmas Village is also used for various activities and performances that change daily. On Friday, an accordion band performed while Santa Claus was set up in a booth for pictures.

“We’ve always wanted to come but never had the chance to,” said George Almengor, 54, who visited from New York City. “We were supposed to go last year but we didn’t make it out, so we made it a must this year.”

Irene Pollard, 40, of Ardmore, Pennsylvania, visited with her 7-year-old daughter Zola.

“I like the Christmas spirit,” Pollard said. “I just come here and kind of get in the mood.”

On Friday, there will be live music performances throughout the day. On Fridays at the Christmas Village, dogs are allowed in all outdoor and most indoor areas. The village will be open until Christmas Eve. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Christmas Eve, the village will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.