Slideshows

Featured | Features | Live in Philly |

Live in Philly: Dragon Boat Festival

by

The 15th annual Philadelphia International Dragon Boat Festival took place on Saturday in the Schuylkill along Kelly Drive. Visitors were pleased with how the event went this year. The races were held from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and more than 120 teams participated.

“We all thought it was going to rain today,” Michael Reinhart, 43, said as he watched a race unfold in the distance. “We try to make it out every year, so I’m glad me and my family had a good day today.”

Dragon boat racing is an ancient Chinese sport and dates back more than 2,000 years, according to the Dragon Boat Festival’s website. Currently, it is meant to encourage fitness to all participants, no matter age or ability.

“The sport is quite interesting,” Reinhart said. “The teams are all so diverse and I like seeing that.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

490,066 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress

To create code blocks or other preformatted text, indent by four spaces:

    This will be displayed in a monospaced font. The first four 
    spaces will be stripped off, but all other whitespace
    will be preserved.
    
    Markdown is turned off in code blocks:
     [This is not a link](http://example.com)

To create not a block, but an inline code span, use backticks: 

Here is some inline `code`.

For more help see http://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/syntax

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>