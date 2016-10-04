Live in Philly: Dragon Boat Festival

10-4_features_live_dragonboats_montanabasset7 MONTANA BASSETT FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 10-4_features_live_dragonboats_montanabasset2 MONTANA BASSETT FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 10-4_features_live_dragonboats_montanabasset8 MONTANA BASSETT FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 10-4_features_live_dragonboats_montanabasset9 MONTANA BASSETT FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

The 15th annual Philadelphia International Dragon Boat Festival took place on Saturday in the Schuylkill along Kelly Drive. Visitors were pleased with how the event went this year. The races were held from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and more than 120 teams participated.

“We all thought it was going to rain today,” Michael Reinhart, 43, said as he watched a race unfold in the distance. “We try to make it out every year, so I’m glad me and my family had a good day today.”

Dragon boat racing is an ancient Chinese sport and dates back more than 2,000 years, according to the Dragon Boat Festival’s website. Currently, it is meant to encourage fitness to all participants, no matter age or ability.

“The sport is quite interesting,” Reinhart said. “The teams are all so diverse and I like seeing that.”