Live in Philly: Penn punk frat hosts 39th annual day-long DIY show

The University of Pennsylvania chapter of Pi Lambda Phi, also known as Pilam, has a fraternity house that doubles as a house show venue on Spruce Street near 40th. The organization hosted its 39th annual barbecue and music festival on Saturday. The day-long event, PILAM BBQ XXXIX, lasted from noon to midnight with a bill of 20 bands and served barbecue fare with vegan-friendly options.

“[The] barbecue went really well,” said Amanda Silberling, a junior English major at Penn and promoter for the barbecue. “We had bands from all across the country perform and it was amazing to see everyone come together.”

Silberling said putting together a 12-hour festival is tough, but worth it to see all of the bands come together. The show had representation from Philadelphia bands like CLIQUE and Brandon Can’t Dance, but also bands like Oh, Adeona from Fairfield, Connecticut, Screaming Females from New Brunswick, New Jersey and Lisa Prank and Dogbreth, which are both from Seattle, and are touring the East Coast together. The show was open to people of all ages and was BYOB.

“All-ages venues are important because they give anyone who enjoys music a chance to become a part of a community,” Silberling said.