Live in Philly: Philly funk band hosts dance party at The Fillmore

The Fillmore Philadelphia in Fishtown hosted a dance party on Saturday. On the first floor, electronic dance music act Flux Pavilion headlined the mainstage. Philadelphia funk band MINKA put on its biggest show yet when the four-piece band headlined The Foundry, the second-floor venue of The Fillmore.

The performance wasn’t just a concert, but a collaboration of burlesque dancers, sideshow acts and visual artists with what the band deemed “The MINKA Carnival.” Local acts The Mysteries, Attic Tapes and Leisure Muffin performed while juggling, contortion and hooping performances unfolded before MINKA hit the stage.

MINKA’s lead singer Ari “Dick” Rubin was inspired to put together the elaborate performance because he feels that the band’s audience cares less about the music and more about the party.

“The whole idea is to encourage people to tap into sort of a basic instinct to abandon whatever fears they have about looking silly or embarrassed or anything like that,” Rubin said. “The only way to do that is to bombard them.”

Face painting and props for a polaroid photobooth were also available at the event. For the one-night-only event, MINKA distributed free copies of its new album, “Born in the Viper Room,” which will be released in full on May 26.