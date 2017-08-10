Camp notes: Panagos ‘excited’ about Archibong’s development

Redshirt-senior defensive lineman Sharif Frinch (right), gives defensive line coach Jim Paganos a high-five during Wednesday's practice at Chodoff Field. YAYA GRAJALES FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Since Dan Archibong arrived to North Broad last season, he’s transitioned smoothly.

The redshirt freshman made an effort to watch more film to become a student of the game off the field.

“He just knew everything,” redshirt-sophomore defensive lineman Dana Levine said. “He picked up everything so fast. For him it was just applying it to the game and just playing fast. When he came he took good notes. He always paid attention, he always put in the extra hours.

“Sometimes he’ll come have lunch with me and watch more film before we actually watch film with coach, so he’s great.”

Archibong picked up what would have been half of a sack in Wednesday’s preseason practice on redshirt-sophomore Logan Marchi during scrimmages.

Temple’s defensive line already has some big players. There’s the 6-foot-5 redshirt senior Jullian Taylor, 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman Quincy Roche and 6-foot-5 redshirt Sharif Finch among others.

But Archibong, at 6 feet 6 inches and weighing 285 pounds, is the tallest of the bunch.

“It’s tremendous because you got such long arms,” defensive line coach Jim Panagos said of Archibong’s length. “So as long as he shoots his hands, he gets great separation because his arms are so long. So if he does take a poor step, his hands take a difference and creates space. That’s a really good tool for him. He’s working really hard.”

@CoachPanagos added @_Arch95's length as a 6 foot 6 defensive lineman is a 'really good tool for him.' pic.twitter.com/9PwpyFBRKX — Temple News Sports (@TTN_Sports) August 9, 2017

Panagos added Archibong will play mostly defensive tackle this upcoming season.

Archibong played defensive end at Springfield High School where he earned all-state honorable mention for defensive end his senior season. He said he plans to take advantage of offensive guards by using his speed on the inside.

“He’s got a great ‘coach me, coach attitude,’” Panagos said. “You can say something to him one time, he can take it from the board, to the field, he gives me great feedback, so I’m really excited about Dan’s growth and where he’s going.”

Defensive line coach Jim Panagos had some high praise for redshirt freshman Dan Archibong. pic.twitter.com/qWbdPfzJBR — Temple News Sports (@TTN_Sports) August 9, 2017

Jullian Taylor eyeing a healthy return

Taylor has had a rough career at Temple.

After redshirting and seeing minimal action the following season, he suffered season ending injuries in consecutive years. He was walking around Chodoff Field with an icepack wrapped around his leg after practice on Wednesday.

But Taylor’s said he’s never felt better before in his career.

“This is the healthiest I ever felt,” Taylor said. “Knowing my ACL is finally repaired. This is probably going to be the best year I ever had.”

Taylor added that he’s pretty much been a full go at practice. The coaching staff is splitting up his reps in practice day by day so he’s 100 percent for the season opener against the University of Notre Dame on Sept. 2.

Taylor said he can play all positions on the defensive line. In three games last season, he recorded eight tackles.

“The guy is explosive, quick off the ball, so he’s going to be a big asset to our defense this year,” redshirt-junior defensive lineman Michael Dogbe said.

Lessons from former players

Temple enters this season without its top two sack leaders from a year ago.

Haason Reddick is rocking a new red with the Arizona Cardinals and Praise Martin-Oguike is with the Miami Dolphins.

But the current group defensive linemen sought advice from the former Owls while they were teammates

“Honestly, I learned everything I know,” Levine said. “I learned how to study. I learned how to put in the extra I had to put in. They just taught me everything. They taught me how to break down film, so I could break it down”

Freddie Booth-Lloyd is showing off his versatility

While redshirt-senior wide receiver Keith Kirkwood has taken reps at defensive end, Freddie Booth-Lloyd has taken some on offense.

The redshirt junior defensive lineman has taken reps at tight end in goal line packages in preseason camp.

Booth-Lloyd is 6-foot-1-inch, 325 pounds and said he’s prepared to be thrown into game situations on the offensive line.

“It’s a way of putting me in a good spot to show my versatility,” Booth-Lloyd said.