Fitzgerald earns All-American honors

She is the first Owl to receive the honor since 2007.

Senior guard Feyonda Fitzgerald missed the final shot in Temple’s 71-70 loss against the University of Oregon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. BRIANNA SPAUSE | PHOTO EDITOR

Senior guard Feyonda Fitzgerald is ending her Temple career as an All-American.

Fitzgerald earned honorable mention All-American honors from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

She is the fourth Owl to earn All-American honors. Marilyn Stephens was a first-team Kodak All-American in 1984. Candice Dupree earned third-team Associated Press All-American honors in 2005 and honorable mention AP All-American honors in 2006.

The last Owl to earn All-American honors was Kamesha Hairston, who was an honorable mention AP All-American in 2007.

Fitzgerald averaged 17.3 points and 7.8 assists per game for the Owls this season. She helped guide the Owls to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011. She set the Temple and American Athletic Conference single-season record for assists with 232 this season. She was a first-team all-conference selection.

