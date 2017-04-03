With five matches remaining, team on three-game winning streak

The Owls beat St. John’s University 6-0 on Sunday in New York to win their third straight match.

All three doubles pairs recorded victories. Sophomore Artem Kapshuk and junior Thomas Sevel won out of the top flight, senior Vineet Naran and sophomore Florian Mayer won 6-1 and sophomore Uladzimir Dorash and freshman Francisco Bohorquez won 5-4.

In singles, the Owls (13-8, 1-3 American Athletic Conference) swept every match in two sets, with the exception of Mayer’s matchup in the second position. Kapshuk, Sevel, Dorash, Bohorquez and Naran all recorded their second wins of the day. Mayer’s match didn’t finish because the Owls already claimed the victory.

The Owls have just five matches left in their regular season before they travel to Orlando, Florida for the American Athletic Conference Tournament, which starts on April 20.

The team returns to the court Friday when they will take on Georgetown University at 1 p.m. at the Student Pavilion.

