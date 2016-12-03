Former Temple club ice hockey goalie suits up for Chicago Blackhawks

Eric Semborski suited up for the Chicago Blackhawks as an emergency goalie before their game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Former Temple club hockey goalie Eric Semborski signed an Amateur Try Out contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday morning. Blackhawks starting goalie Corey Crawford had an emergency appendectomy, which left Chicago without a backup goalie before its game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

“Today is Eric’s dad’s birthday and his dad got a call around 11 a.m. from a very excited Eric,” Sembroski’s mother, Stacy Lynn Semborski told The Temple News in a Facebook message. “Apparently the Blackhawks had no backup goalie. I don’t know the circumstances of being up to this last minute situation, but the Flyers called Eric and said, ‘Grab your gear you’re suiting up.'”

Semborski played for Temple’s club ice hockey team from 2011-2015. Semborski was seen on the ice during warmups wearing his Temple goalie mask. He wore Crawford’s No. 50 jersey with “Semborski” stitched across the back.

“It is surreal that they thought of Eric,” Stacy Lynn Semborski said.