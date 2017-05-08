Report: Former wide receiver arrested at Miami music festival

Robby Anderson, who led the Owls in receiving in 2015, was arrested on Sunday in Miami.

Miami police arrested New York Jets and former Temple wide receiver Robby Anderson on Sunday, according to Newsday and multiple reports, for an alleged altercation at the Rolling Loud Music Festival.

Anderson is being charged with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of justice, according to a police report.

Anderson allegedly fought with a security guard after being told to leave around 6 p.m., according to the police report. After a Miami police lieutenant instructed him to sit on the ground, Anderson reportedly pushed the officer and continued to struggle. He’ll have a pre-file conference on May 15.

Anderson redshirted his first season at Temple in 2011 and played six games mostly on special teams in 2012. He quit the team in Spring 2013 while playing as a second-string cornerback but returned in time for the fall as a wide receiver. He finished the year with 44 catches for 791 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games.

He didn’t play in 2014 due to an academic suspension but returned to lead the Owls in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns as a redshirt senior in 2015.

Anderson joined the Jets as an undrafted free agent before the 2016 season. He played in every game, making eight starts. He caught 42 passes for 587 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Evan Easterling can be reached at evan.easterling@temple.edu or on Twitter @Evan_Easterling. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.