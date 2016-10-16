Four second-half goals help Cincinnati beat Owls

The Owls fell to 1-2-1 in conference play after a 4-0 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday at Gettler Stadium.

Before Tuesday’s loss against Columbia University, Temple (8-5-1, 1-2-1 American Athletic Conference) had a four-game streak of shutting out opponents.

The Owls have now allowed five goals in their last two games, as they fell 4-0 to Cincinnati on Saturday at Gettler Stadium.

Despite a goalless first half, Temple gave up four goals on Cincinnati’s 10 shots, six of which were on target.

The Bearcats scored their first goal in the 49th minute. Their final three goals were scored in a 12-minute span, with the scoring barrage beginning in the 72nd minute when Cincinnati scored on a penalty kick.

With just more than four minutes remaining in the game, redshirt-junior goalkeeper Alex Cagle, who finished the night with two saves, was subbed out to allow sophomore goalkeeper Robin Goetz to get some playing time. Goetz didn’t face any shots.

Offensively, the Owls could not capitalize on any of their 16 shots. Senior midfielder Jorge Gomez Sanchez, who leads Temple in goals, took a team high seven shots, one of which was inches hit the post.

Senior defender Matt Mahoney contributed to Temple’s attack, logging three shots. Sophomore midfielder/forward Trevor Babin added two shots.

This was the final game of Temple’s three-game road trip. The Owls went 1-2 and got outscored 5-1 against Southern Methodist, Columbia and Cincinnati. This is unusual for Temple’s defense which has recorded eight shutouts this season.

Temple’s next game is against the University of Delaware on Oct. 18 at the Temple Sports Complex and will be its final non-conference game this year.

Maura Razanauskas can be reached at maura.razanauskas@temple.edu or on Twitter @CaptainAMAURAca.