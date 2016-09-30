Lowe to redshirt in 2016-17 season

Sophomore guard Trey Lowe will not play in the 2016-17 season after getting injured in a car accident in February.

Sophomore guard Trey Lowe has elected to redshirt this season and maintain his remaining three years of eligibility, first reported by Owlscoop.com and confirmed by an athletics spokesperson. He suffered upper body injuries in a single-car accident in February that caused him to miss the final five games of the season.

“After consultation with our medical team, Trey and his family, the decision has been made for Trey to redshirt the 2016-17 season,” coach Fran Dunphy said in a university-released statement. “We all feel that this is in the best interest for Trey, as a person, a basketball player and a student. We feel at this time that concentrating on his rehabilitation this year will give him the best chance to come back strong and healthy for 2017-18. Trey will still be a big part of the team during this redshirt year, while continuing to work with our medical and strength team in preparation for his full return to action.”

Lowe played in all 28 games before the accident on Feb. 28, averaging 4.8 points per game and 12.3 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6-inch guard scored a career-high 21 points in the Owls’ loss to national champion Villanova on Feb. 17. Lowe, who had offers from seven other schools including Saint Joseph’s and the University of Kansas, was ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals.com coming out of high school.

