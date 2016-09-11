Opportunistic Rider team hands Temple its first loss

The Owls dropped their first game, as two second half goals propelled No. 25 Rider University to a 2-0 win at Ben Cohen Field.

After winning its first four home games, men’s soccer faced a tough road test Saturday night against Rider University. The Broncs, ranked No. 25 in Division I by Top Drawer Soccer, and pulled away with a 2-0 win. Temple suffers their first loss and now sits at 4-1, while Rider stays perfect improving to 4-0.

After a scoreless first half, Rider got goals from senior back Rob Nardiello and senior midfielder Adrian Huss, in the 54th and 63rd minute respectively. Both goals were off set pieces.

Even with a shot advantage of 20-11 Temple did not register a goal. Junior goalkeeper Ryan Baird had a big game for Rider, recording a seven save shutout. Temple’s redshirt-junior goalkeeper Alex Cagle had one save on three shots.

The Owls had their fair share of set piece opportunities with seven corner kicks in the second half.

Senior midfielder Jorge Gomez Sanchez led the Owls’ attack with five shots, while junior forward Joonas Jokinen chipped in with three shots.

Temple will look to move on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Drexel in University City.

