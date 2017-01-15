Owls break records in second meet of the season

Temple broke a program record on the vault and placed second at the Ozone Classic on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee.

In their second meet of the season, the Owls have already set records.

They set a new season-high team score of 192.225 and broke a program record on the vault with a score of 48.875 at the Ozone Classic in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday.

While Temple’s team score was its season-high, it was not enough to give the team a first-place finish. The Owls came in second place, only two tenths behind Illinois State University.

The Owls got most of their points from their freshman class. Freshman all-around Daisy Todd’s score of 38.275 earned her a third-place medal for the second consecutive meet.

Temple started their day on the floor, the event in which they looking to improve in the most. They posted a team score of 48.025, that score was .75 points higher than their post score the week prior at Penn State University.

Senior all-around Briana Odom earned a 9.75 on the floor in her first week after missing the team’s last meet at Penn State. Sophomore all-around India Anderson and Todd both finished with a score of 9.6 in the floor competition. Freshman all-around Jaylene Everett and redshirt-senior all-around Reagan Oliveri finished out the event with scores of 9.525 and 9.55, respectively.

The Owls then took to the vault where they beat their previous record of 48.65 set in 2012 and tied in 2014.

Sophomore all-around Aya Mahgoub was the top scorer for the Owls on the event. Her score of 9.825 was a career-high and put Mahgoub in Temple’s record books as the fifth Owl in program history to reach that score. Junior all-around Sahara Gipson finished with a 9.8 and came in second place overall. Everett and freshman all-around Yasmin Eubanks were close behind with scores of 9.775. Odom and Todd also competed for the Owls on the event and both record a score of 9.7, but one of their scores was dropped.

Junior all-around Alexa Phillip recorded the Owls’ high score on the uneven bars with a 9.725. Sophomore all-around Breahna Wiczkowski was right behind with a 9.7. Sophomore all-around Elizabeth McDuffie, Oliveri and Eubanks also helped to notch a team score of 48.275 on the event.

Temple’s last event of the day was the balance beam. Wiczkowski recorded a score of 9.7 to tie for first with Illinois State sophomore all-around Meredith LaRoche. Freshman Whitney King posted a 9.6 on the event in her Temple debut, and Todd came out with a 9.525.

Even with an individual first-place event finish, errors from Odom, Gipson, and Reagan gave the Owls their lowest score of the day at 47.025.

Temple will have its home opener on Jan. 22 against Ursinus College.

Tessa Sayers can be reached at teresa.sayers@temple.edu.