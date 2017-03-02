Owls break their team score and vault records in Maryland

The Owls scored a 194.9 to place third against the University of Maryland, the University of New Hampshire, West Chester University and the College of William & Mary.

The Owls continued their trend of breaking program records on Wednesday night in Maryland, when they took on the University of Maryland, the University of New Hampshire, West Chester University and the College of William & Mary.

With a cumulative team score of 194.90, Temple broke the program record that it set on Feb. 27 against New Hampshire, where the team scored above the 194-point mark for the first time in its history. Temple’s new program-high score on Wednesday earned a third-place finish and allowed the Owls to defeat West Chester and William & Mary.

The Owls also shattered the team’s program record on vault and topped their season-high scores on the floor and bars.

The team started the meet on beam, racking up a cumulative team score of 48.075 on the event. Freshman all-around Whitney King scored a 9.725, while fifth-year senior Reagan Oliveri scored a 9.675. Junior all-around Sahara Gipson posted a score of 9.75, and all-arounds sophomore Breahna Wiczkowski and junior Alexa Phillip rounded out the event with scores of 9.55 and 9.375, respectively.

Senior Briana Odom tied her career-high score on the floor to help the Owls finish with a 48.9. She tallied a 9.85, and Phillip nearly matched her with a 9.8. Oliveri, freshman all-arounds Jaylene Everett and Daisy Todd and Gipson all recorded scores of 9.75.

On vault, Temple scored a program-high 49.125, led by Gipson’s score of 9.875. Todd posted her career-high of 9.85, and the Owls also got strong performances from Odom and sophomore Aya Mahgoub, and Everett, who scored 9.825 and 9.8, respectively. Freshman all-around Jaylene Everett tallied a 9.775.

Phillip led the Owls on bars in the Temple’s final event of the night, posting a score of 9.825. She was followed by Todd’s score of 9.775. Oliveri scored a 9.7, while Eubanks and Wiczkowski scored identical marks of 9.725.

The Owls will have their third competition in an eight-day span on Saturday in Ithaca, New York against Cornell University.

