Owls earn two top-three finishes in New York

Senior sprinter Kenya Gaston ran a season-best in the 400-meter dash and helped the 4×400 relay team place third at the Fastrack National Invitational on Friday at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York.

Two Owls placed in the top three and two others set personal bests at the Fastrack National Invitational on Friday in Staten Island, New York.

Sophomore distance runner Katie Leisher placed 15th in the mile, and freshman distance runner Grace Moore came in 17th. Leisher and Moore each set personal bests, finishing the race in four minutes, 53.4 seconds and 4:53.49 respectively.

Senior sprinter Kenya Gaston ran a season best 56.31-second 400 to place third in a field of 44 competitors. Gaston, along with freshman distance runner Millie Howard, sophomore multis competitor Crystal Jones and senior sprinter and jumper Bionca St. Fleur placed third among six schools in the 4-x-400 relay. The group’s time of 3:54.64 is Temple’s best this season.

St. Fleur and senior sprinter and jumper Jimmia McCluskey both finished in the top half of the field in the long jump invite. St. Fleur’s 5.62-meter jump put her in fourth place and McCluskey’s 5.5-meter leap was sixth.

The Owls’ next meet is the Artie O’Connor College Invitational on Friday in the Bronx, New York.