Owls lose in overtime to Columbia University

A goal in the 95th minute gave the Owls a loss in their final nonconference road game of the year, as they fell 1-0 to Columbia University on Tuesday.

Columbia University sophomore forward Kynan Rocks scored in the 95th minute on a left-footed shot from the left side of the net to beat the Owls 1-0 in Tuesday night’s nonconference match-up at GoValiants.com Field in New York.

Redshirt-junior goalkeeper Alex Cagle’s four-game shutout streak came to an end this game as he made three saves on nine shots by the Lions.

Temple did not generate as many shots or chances as it usually does in games, as the Owls tallied 11 shots, five of which were on goal. The only time Temple had less shots in a game was its eight shots against Connecticut.

Although the Owls’ leading scorer, senior midfielder Jorge Gomez Sanchez, who has 12 goals on the season, was not able to get a goal, he again recorded the most shots for the team. He finished the night with two of his four shots on target.

The only other Owl to shoot more than once was freshman midfielder Albert Moreno, who had two shots.

Several freshmen got playing time against the Lions. Freshman midfielder Nick Sarver started, marking his sixth start of the season. Moreno was the other freshman starter.

As for substitutes, freshmen forwards George McGee and Lukas Fernandes and midfielder Zach Brown also got playing time.

Next for Temple will be a conference road game against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Maura Razanauskas can be reached at maura.razanauskas@temple.edu or on Twitter @CaptainAMAURAca.