Owls pick up first Big East win against Georgetown

The Owls came to play on Friday night against Georgetown University at Howarth Field.

After going into halftime tied 1-1, the Owls rallied to a three-goal lead and ultimately won the game 4-1. Friday’s game may have been much more than a victory; it may have been a turning point in Temple’s season.

Temple didn’t have the best start to their season. They opened the season with a blowout loss to SyracuseUniversity and then followed that up losing two straight. After a victory against La Salle, Temple fell in five straight matchups. However, despite the rough start, the last two games have given the Owls hope.

“It’s been difficult because we’ve been training so hard and it hasn’t really been going our way,” freshman midfielder Maddie Merton said. “Winning against Sacred Heart, we got the feeling back and we knew exactly what we wanted and we knew what it felt like again.

After dropping its first two conference games, Friday’s win was Temple’s first Big East Conference victory.

Temple took 21 shots on the goal compared to only allowing Georgetown to take six. Coach Marybeth Freeman said the best offense is a great defense.

“We played great team defense,” Freeman said. “We focused on the fundamentals of individual defense better than our opponents and that’s when you’re going to win games and we did that today”

Perhaps the statement is true. Offense brings the crowd and defense wins games.

“Not only was this a good win for us, it was a good overall team win,” Freeman said. “We had a lot of contributions from a lot of different people.”