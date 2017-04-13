Owls sweep doubleheader to win third straight match

Temple beat the University of Delaware 5-0 and Rider University 7-0 on Wednesday at the Student Pavilion.

The Owls claimed two commanding victories, defeating the University of Delaware 5-0 in the morning and Rider University 7-0 in their afternoon match on Wednesday at the Student Pavilion.

Temple has now won three straight matches and six of its last seven.

“These matches were great preparation for the conference tournament,” coach Steve Mauro said. “The guys had to double up and play two singles and two doubles matches in one day, and they all really look like they’re playing sharp tennis at the right time.”

The Owls (16-9, 1-3 American Athletic Conference) claimed the doubles point against Delaware after winning the first and third flight matchups 6-3. Sophomore Artem Kapshuk and junior Thomas Sevel and freshman Francisco Bohorquez and sophomore Uladzimir Dorash earned the victories.

In singles, Kapshuk, Sevel and Bohorquez all claimed their second wins of the day. An additional 6-0, 6-2 victory from freshman Eric Biscoveanu gave the Owls the 5-0 win.

The Owls continued their momentum and didn’t lose a single set against Rider.

In the second match of the day, Mauro decided to give his second flight doubles pair of senior Vineet Naran and sophomore Florian Mayer a rest. Bohorquez and Dorash moved into the second position and senior Filip Stipcic and Biscoveanu played out of the third flight, winning their match 6-3.

In singles, Mauro put his players back into their usual spots. Kapshuk, Mayer, Sevel, Dorash, Bohorquez and Biscoveanu all swept their opponents.

Temple faces Lehigh University at home on Saturday in the season finale. Then their attention will turn to the American Athletic Conference tournament, which starts on April 20 in Orlando, Florida.

