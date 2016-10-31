Perkins sees ‘improvement’ at Princeton Three-Mile Chase

The varsity 8 boat finished in the bottom half of the racing field for the second straight week at the event in Princeton, New Jersey.

The crew team struggled to get going at Princeton Three-Mile Chase on the shores of Lake Carnegie in Princeton, New Jersey on Sunday. The Owls finished in the bottom half in each of their races.

The Owl’s finished 29th out of 44 teams in the men’s varsity 8 final with a time of 13 minutes, 50.101 seconds. In the men’s varsity 4 final, the Owls’ B boat finished 24th out of 30 teams with a time of 16:28.616. The A boat finished right behind them in 25th with a time of 16:37.974.

The team was split in two to manage having meets on Saturday and Sunday. For the most part, the less experienced rowers participated in the meet on Saturday with the varsity team participating in the Sunday meet. Despite some low finishes coach Brian Perkins sees positives from Sunday’s meet.

“On the weekend the team was split up into two parts. A lot of the freshman and some of our lower varsity boats raced on Saturday then the varsity raced on Sunday. The varsity didn’t do great, but we’re a young team and they actually placed better than we did last year, so I’ll take the improvement.”

After finishing 18th out of 31 teams in the Navy Day Regatta two weeks ago, the Owl’s had some similarly middle of the pack finishes on Sunday, despite changing up their lineups.

“We didn’t win, so they didn’t have the desired effects because obviously you want to win,” Perkins said. “The desired effect is that we want to win, but I think we’re finding the right combination of guy to make boats go fast.”

The lineup changes weren’t enough to make a big difference in the Owl’s finish this week, but, with a young team, Perkins is hoping the changes pay dividends soon.

“This year Temple has to take a couple black eyes in the fall to do things right in the future,” Perkins said. “But if this freshman group continues to progress the way they’re progressing, with some of the junior and sophomore leadership we have, I’m very excited for the near future like this spring or next year. I’m pretty fired up.”

The Owls get back in their boats on Nov. 12 in Mercer, New Jersey for the Frostbite Regatta.