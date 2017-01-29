Quakers handle Owls in Big 5 matchup

The men’s tennis team lost 6-1 to the University of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

In a matinee match against a cross-town rival, the Owls came up short, dropping the match by a score of 6-1 against the University of Pennsylvania.

The lone victory came in third seeded singles, where sophomore Uladzimir Dorash defeated his opponent, Matt Nardella, by a score of 6-4, 1-6, 7-5. Dorash was also victorious in his doubles match alongside partner, sophomore Artem Kapshuk.

The Owls lost in their others doubles matches, surrendering the point to the Quakers. The pairings of Thomas Sevel/Florian Mayer and Vineet Naran/Eric Biscoveanu both lost their respective matches 6-2.

In singles, Mayer forced his opponent to a third set, but he came up short, losing 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Naran also played three sets, dropping his match 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The Owls return to the court this Friday morning against another local opponent. They will take on Villanova at Legacy Tennis starting at 7:30 a.m.