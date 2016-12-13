Sports

Report: Geoff Collins will be Temple’s next head football coach

The University of Florida defensive coordinator has led top defenses in the Power 5’s Southeastern Conference for the past two seasons.

University of Florida defensive coordinator Geoff Collins will be the Owls’ next head football coach, according to multiple reports.

Temple defensive coordinator Phil Snow is expected to join former coach Matt Rhule at Baylor University, Marc Narducci of the Inquirer reported. Collins and Rhule both coached at Western Carolina University from 2002-05.

Collins, 45, has been the Gators’ defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. Florida ranks No. 6 in the Football Bowl Subdivision this year in total defense and is tied for No. 10 in scoring defense. Collins’ defense ranked No. 8 in in total defense and No. 11 in scoring defense in 2015.

Prior to that, Collins had a four-year stint at Mississippi State University. He served as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2011-12 before becoming the Bulldogs’ full-time defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Fletcher Cox is among the players he coached at Mississippi State.

Collins was the University of Alabama’s director of player personnel in 2007. He also spent time as an assistant at  Florida International University, Central Florida, Georgia Tech, Western Carolina and Albright College.

Collins played his college ball at Western Carolina, where he was a linebacker from 1989-1992.

Owen McCue and Evan Easterling can be reached at sports@temple-news.com

