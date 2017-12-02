Sophomore sets personal-best time at Fastrack Season Opener

Temple had 10 runners place in the top-10 at the Fastrack Season Opener at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York on Saturday.

Multis competitor Crystal Jones practices hurdles at the Temple Sports Complex in February 2017 during her sophomore season. | KAIT MOORE / TTN FILE PHOTO

Sophomore sprinter and hurdler Ebonee Jackson didn’t break her personal best record just once. She did it twice.

After setting a record in the preliminary round, Jackson set a personal-best time of 8.59 seconds to win the 60-meter hurdles at the Fastrack Season Opener at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York on Saturday.

Jackson, whose finish was six seconds away from a program record, was one of 10 top-10 finishers for the Owls in their first indoor event of the season.

Junior multis competitor Crystal Jones also claimed a first-place finish. She won the high jump with 5-foot-5-inch leap. Freshman jumper Kayla Nesbitt-McEwen had a 5-foot-1-inch mark to place fourth.

Freshman hurdler Sydney Williams placed sixth in the the 60 hurdles with a time of 8.97 seconds.

Temple had two runners place in the top 10 of the 60. Freshman sprinter Skylar Sykes finished fifth with a time of 7.84 seconds, and junior Sylvia Wilson placed sixth with a time of 7.88 seconds.

In the 1000, freshman distance runner Helene Gottlieb and sophomore sprinter Jazmyne Williams placed second and seventh, respectively. Gottlieb finished with a time of two minutes, 56.3 seconds, while Williams had a time of 3:04.

Three Owls finished in the top 10 of the 200 including Williams, who placed third with a time of 25.65. Sophomore sprinter Madison Beecher placed fifth, finishing with a time of 25.93. Sykes placed 10th.

Temple will continue its indoor season at the Navy Lid Lifter in Annapolis, Maryland, on Tuesday.