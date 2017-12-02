Sophomore sets personal-best time at Fastrack Season Opener

Sophomore sprinter and hurdler Ebonee Jackson didn’t break her personal best record just once. She did it twice.
After setting a record in the preliminary round, Jackson set a personal-best time of 8.59 seconds to win the 60-meter hurdles at the Fastrack Season Opener at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York on Saturday.
Jackson, whose finish was six seconds away from a program record, was one of 10 top-10 finishers for the Owls in their first indoor event of the season.
Junior multis competitor Crystal Jones also claimed a first-place finish. She won the high jump with 5-foot-5-inch leap. Freshman jumper Kayla Nesbitt-McEwen had a 5-foot-1-inch mark to place fourth.
Freshman hurdler Sydney Williams placed sixth in the the 60 hurdles with a time of 8.97 seconds.
Temple had two runners place in the top 10 of the 60. Freshman sprinter Skylar Sykes finished fifth with a time of 7.84 seconds, and junior Sylvia Wilson placed sixth with a time of 7.88 seconds.
In the 1000, freshman distance runner Helene Gottlieb and sophomore sprinter Jazmyne Williams placed second and seventh, respectively. Gottlieb finished with a time of two minutes, 56.3 seconds, while Williams had a time of 3:04.
Three Owls finished in the top 10 of the 200 including Williams, who placed third with a time of 25.65. Sophomore sprinter Madison Beecher placed fifth, finishing with a time of 25.93. Sykes placed 10th.
Temple will continue its indoor season at the Navy Lid Lifter in Annapolis, Maryland, on Tuesday.
Donovan Hugel
Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews
Leave a Reply