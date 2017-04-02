Sports

Track & Field

St. Fleur wins 200, Howard sets personal best at Colonial Relays

Temple competed at the two-day event held at the College of William & Mary on Friday and Saturday.

by

Temple competed in its second outdoor event of the season on Friday and Saturday at the Colonial Relays hosted by the College of William & Mary. Temple earned four Top 10 finishes during the two-day competition.

On Friday, senior sprinter and jumper Bionca St. Fleur won the 200-meter race with a time of 24.56 seconds. Senior sprinter and jumper Jimmia McCluskey’s 5.54-meter leap placed third in the long jump. Freshman distance runner Millie Howard finished ninth in the 800 with a personal-best time of two minutes, 9.49 seconds.

Junior distance runner Katie Pinson and freshman distance runner Grace Moore competed in the 3,000 steeplechase. Pinson placed 18th, and Moore finished 23rd. Sophomore multis competitor Crystal Jones tied for 13th in the high jump.

Temple didn’t have to run in the rain on Saturday like on Friday. The Owls’ 4-x-1,500 meter relay team placed second out of 24 teams with a time of 18:49.46. St. Fleur race the first leg of the 4×200 relay to help Temple place sixth.

Evan Easterling can be reached at evan.easterling@temple.edu or on Twitter @Evan_Easterling. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.

