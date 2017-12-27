Temple football quarterback Logan Marchi to transfer

The redshirt-sophomore quarterback won the starting job out of training camp and started the first seven games of the season.

Redshirt-sophomore quarterback Logan Marchi threw for 193 yards in the first half and 274 overall in Temple's win against Villanova at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 9. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / TTN FILE PHOTO

Redshirt-sophomore quarterback Logan Marchi tweeted that he will transfer schools for the 2018 season on Wednesday. He didn’t specify the next school he will attend, but he tweeted that he hopes to enroll in Spring 2018.

Marchi started the first seven games of the 2017 season and had a 3-4 record. He recorded 1,658 passing yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. Marchi also had a 55 percent completion percentage.

Marchi started out the 2017 season by not throwing an interception in more than 100 attempts, however, his streak ended when he threw three in a 43-7 loss to South Florida on Sept. 21.

After participating in a quarterback competition with redshirt junior Frank Nutile, redshirt freshman Anthony Russo and freshman Todd Centeio that lasted from spring practice until the start of the season, Marchi won the job out of training camp and started every game until he suffered an ankle injury prior to the Owls’ game against Army West Point on Oct. 21.

Even though he suffered the ankle injury, Marchi remained the holder on field-goal attempts against Army, Navy and Cincinnati. Russo took over as the holder against Central Florida on Nov. 18.

Nutile replaced Marchi as the starting quarterback against Army and remained the starter for the rest of the season. Temple beat Florida International University in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday to end its season.