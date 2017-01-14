Temple honors season’s final Ring of Honor trio

A former assistant coach and two former basketball employees were added to the Ring of Honor at halftime of Saturday’s game.

Temple did its final basketball Ring of Honor inductions at halftime of Saturday’s game against Tulsa, enshrining three people.

The Owls presented John DiSangro, Essie Davis and Jim Maloney with their spots in the Ring of Honor, located on the wall of the second deck of the Liacouras Center.

DiSangro was the longest tenured member of Hall of Fame coach John Chaney’s staff, joining in 1983 and serving as the director of basketball operations for 19 years. Davis worked in the basketball office from 1972 to 2012, retiring as the longest tenured basketball employee.

Maloney coached from 1973 until his death 1996, working as an assistant under both Don Casey and John Chaney. The team won 466 games in his tenure. Maloney is a member of the Temple Athletics Hall of Fame.

The trio joins John Baum and Jim Williams, standouts on the court in the 1960s and members of the Big 5 and Temple Athletics Hall of Fame who were added on Jan. 7 against East Carolina.

