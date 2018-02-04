Temple men’s basketball beats Tulane, wins third straight

Junior guard Shizz Alston Jr. had a career-high 10 assists in the Owls’ 83-76 win on Sunday at Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans.

Junior guard Shizz Alston Jr. brings the ball up the court during the Owls' 81-79 overtime win against Wichita State on Thursday at the Liacouras Center. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple (13-10, 5-6 American Athletic Conference) has now won three games in a row and five of its past six games after Sunday’s 83-76 win against Tulane (13-9, 4-6 American Athletic Conference) at Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans.

Junior guard Shizz Alston Jr. shot 5-for-12 from the field to score 15 points and be one of the Owls’ four double-figure scorers. He also dished a career-high 10 assists with only one turnover. Temple had a season-high 23 assists.

After posting a season-low five assists in their win against Penn on Jan. 20, the Owls have averaged 17.7 assists per game in their past three games.

Freshman guard Nate Pierre-Louis recorded his third straight double-figure scoring game with 18 points off the bench. Sophomore guard Quinton Rose scored 12 points, and senior forward Obi Enechionyia scored 11 points before he fouled out.

Junior center Ernest Aflakpui also fouled out. He scored eight points and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

The differential in 3-point shooting played a big role. Temple shot 12-for-25 from beyond the arc while Tulane shot 3-for-18. Sophomore guard Ray Ona Embo, redshirt-senior guard and forward Cam Reynolds and redshirt-sophomore Samir Sehic all scored in double figures, but none of them made a 3-pointer.

Tulane found success in the paint, where it scored 42 points. The Green Wave, however, could not win the back-and-forth contest, which featured 10 ties and nine lead changes.

Temple will return home to face East Carolina (9-13, 3-8 The American) on Wednesday at the Liacouras Center. The Pirates are second to last in the conference.