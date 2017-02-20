Temple sets program record, Todd places third against University of New Hampshire

The Owls eclipsed the 194 point mark for the first time in program history in Sunday’s road meet against the University of New Hampshire.

For the third time in a span of four meets, the Owls shattered their program team record. On Sunday against the University of New Hampshire, ranked No. 27 in RoadToNationals.com Top 25, the Owls scored a 194.35, which marks the first time in Temple history that the Owls have eclipsed the 194-point mark. This year’s roster has set the top five team scores in program history.

Temple’s program record was not enough to overcome New Hampshire’s 196.45. The Wildcats won their 25th straight home match, and coach Gail Goodspeed earned her 600th career win.

The Owls began the event on bars, and freshman all-around Daisy Todd’s team-high 9.825 propelled the team to a score of 48.55. Junior all-around Kerry Arone matched her season-high score with a 9.75.

On vault, sophomore all-around Aya Mahgoub’s career-high 9.85 led the Owls. Freshman Yasmin Eubanks notched a 9.775 to help the Owls get their second-consecutive 48.675 and highest score on any of the four apparatuses.

The team scored a 48.55 on the floor, led by senior Brianna Odom’s 9.75. Temple’s record-breaking performance was finished off by a 48.575 on beam. Sophomore Breahna Wiczkowski’s career high of 9.85 was the top score for Temple.

Todd led the way for the Owls with her all-around score of 38.775, which earned her third place.

Temple will look to continue its recent success on Friday at the Pink Invitational at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where the Owls will take on West Chester University, the University of Maryland, and Southern Connecticut State University.

