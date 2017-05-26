Two alumnae to play in national all-star game

Morgan Glassford and Brenda McDermott, who combined for 114 points last season, will play in Maryland on June 3.

Former midfielder Morgan Glassford (left), and former attacker Brenda McDermott (right), pursue Villanova defender Sam Scarfogliero in the Owls' win on April 8 at Howarth Field. EVAN EASTERLING | THE TEMPLE NEWS

Former midfielder Morgan Glassford and former attacker Brenda McDermott will compete in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association North/South Senior All-Star Game on June 3 in Sparks, Maryland.

McDermott led the Owls in goals, assists and points as a graduate student last season. She earned her second Big East first-team selection and an IWLCA all-region second-team selection. Her 32 assists rank second-most for a single season. McDermott recorded eight hat-tricks, including six straight from March 25 to April 15.

Glassford earned her second Big East first-team and IWLCA all-region second-team selections in 2017. Glassford also won Big East Midfielder of the Week three times. She finished third on the team with 26 goals. Glassford set the single-season draw control record in 2016 with 78 and graduated as the program’s career leader with 174.

Temple and three other schools in the Big East Conference, including 2017 tournament-qualifier Georgetown University, will be represented in the game. The Division I all-star game begins at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed at IWLCA-tv.com.

This is the second consecutive year Temple has sent two players to the IWLCA senior game. Last season, goalkeeper Jaqi Kakalecik and attacker Rachel Schwaab became the first Owls to play in the game since 2013.

