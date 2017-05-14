Two freshman boats medal at Dad Vail Regatta

The Owls earned four medals on Saturday’s event on the Schuylkill.

Temple medaled in four of the eight events it competed in during Friday and Saturday’s annual Dad Vail Regatta on the Schuylkill.

The Owls earned three silver medals and one bronze on Saturday. The lightweight 8, freshman 8 and freshman 4 took silver, while the varsity 4 earned bronze. Freshman Jeremy Leeds won the petite final in the men’s single.

The lightweight 8 finished 2.9 seconds behind the University of Delaware to place second. In the next race, the Owls’ varsity 4 boat edged out Bowdoin College by .3 seconds to claim the bronze medal.

The freshman 8 finished less than five seconds behind a first-place Drexel University boat, and the freshman 4 finished 7.2 seconds behind Colgate University.

The varsity 8 finished second behind the University of Michigan in the second level final. The boat earned its first medal since 2008 at last year’s Dad Vail Regatta.

