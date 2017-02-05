Two freshmen compete in Oregon

Kevin Lapsansky and Zach Seiger were among 39 runners at the USA Track & Field 2017 Junior Cross Country National Championships in Bend, Oregon.

Freshmen Kevin Lapansky and Zach Seiger took to the course on a frigid Saturday evening in Bend, Oregon to compete in the USA Track & Field 2017 Junior Cross Country National Championships in the 8K.

The top six runners earned selection to the International Association of Athletics Federations World Cross Country team.

Lapsansky placed within the Top 20 at 18th overall in the field of 39 runners. His first split, when he posted a time of six minutes, 43 seconds, was his best of his four laps. He kept an average pace of 5:37 and finished with an overall time of 27:51. Seiger placed 21th overall with his best lap at 6:44 and an average pace of 5:39. His overall time was 28:05.

