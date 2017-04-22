Walk-on tight end Chris Myarick earns full scholarship

The redshirt-junior tight end was surprised by his coach with a full scholarship after Saturday’s Cherry and White football game at Chodoff Field.

Redshirt-junior tight end Chris Myarick received a scholarship during Saturday's Cherry and White game. | JAMIE COTTRELL

Chris Myarick planned to approach the coaching staff for a scholarship following the end of spring practices.

Instead, he received one during halftime of Saturday’s Cherry and White game at Chodoff Field.

SportsCenter anchor and Temple alum Kevin Negandhi gave Myarick the Most Valuable Walk-on award with former walk-on linebacker Haason Reddick standing nearby. After coach Geoff Collins announced that Myarick would also receive a scholarship.

“When it happened today, I couldn’t believe it,” Myarick said.

That moment you find out you're going from a walk-on to a full scholarship… pic.twitter.com/zqf9d2OnST — Temple Football (@Temple_FB) April 22, 2017

Myarick broke his collarbone during his junior season at Cheltenham High School. After he caught 40 passes and 12 touchdowns during his high school career, Myarick had the opportunity to walk-on at Temple or the University of Pittsburgh and also had a Division II offer from Lock Haven University.

He came to Temple in 2014 as a preferred walk-on. The redshirt junior entered this season as the Owls’ most experienced tight end despite only having one career catch.

“He can run all the routes, and he can line up and block all the plays,” tight ends and special teams coach Ed Foley said on Tuesday. “He’s almost like a coach on the field, so he’s kind of the leader of the group and he’s bringing the other guys along.”

After the game, Collins mentioned that Myarick’s rise to scholarship player is not unique. Others like Reddick, who is a projected first-round pick in next week’s NFL draft, and redshirt-senior fullback Nick Sharga have become key contributors after walking onto the team.

“He’s just continued that trend of guys that have developed in this program,” Collins said. “We’re so proud of him.”

Teammates mobbed Myarick near midfield after Collins announced the news.

“That’s awesome for Chris,” redshirt-sophomore quarterback Logan Marchi said. “He’s a great guy, great player, works hard. We were all shocked. We all got goosebumps. No one really knew what was happening. Being able to see his family and being able to see Chris get that reward is very cool. I don’t even know the word to describe it.”

Myarick’s parents, Annette and Albert, were also in attendance.

“They just broke into tears,” Myarick said. “They’re just really proud and happy for this day.”

Owen McCue can be reached at owen.mccue@temple.edu or on Twitter @Owen_McCue. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.