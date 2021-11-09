BASKETBALL PREVIEW 2021

Here’s what you need to know about the 2021-22 Temple University men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

09 November 2021 , and Basketball, Basketball Preview, Featured

The Temple News projects players to watch for the 2021-22 season

Cardoza builds legendary resume with Owls

Tonya Cardoza, head coach of Temple women’s basketball, looks towards the court as the team practices at McGonigle Hall on Nov. 4. | NOEL CHACKO / TEMPLE NEWS

Temple supports student-athletes through NIL

Arashma Parks, a sophomore forward, waits for a ball to shoot during practice at the Liacouras Center on Nov. 4. | AMBER RITSON / TEMPLE NEWS

Cherry and White Night

Owls’ depth fills vital role in starting line up

Owls’ guard wants to make his mark this season

An interview with Jeremiah Williams

Isabella DiAmore

Isabella can be reached at isabella.diamore@temple.edu.

Nick Gangewere

Victoria Ayala

can be reached at victoria.ayala@temple.edu. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*