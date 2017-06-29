Cosby faces court in California

He is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in the Playboy Mansion more than 40 years ago.

Former university trustee Bill Cosby (center), enters the Montgomery County Courthouse June 9 for the criminal trial for the alleged 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand, the former director of operations for the women's basketball team. EVAN EASTERLING/THE TEMPLE NEWS

A hearing was held on Tuesday in California to set a trial date for a lawsuit brought against comedian and former trustee Bill Cosby, the Los Angeles Times reported.

But no trial date has been announced yet after the hearing because of Cosby’s mistrial in a Montgomery County court that was announced two weeks ago.

Gloria Allred, the lawyer defending Judy Huth — who accused Cosby of forcing her to perform a sexual act on him in 1974 at the Playboy mansion when she was 15 years old — said setting the trial date might be delayed to allow prosecutors in Montgomery County continue the retrial process for Cosby’s only criminal case.

“I hope that the prosecution will try [Andrea Constand’s] case again,” Allred said outside the Montgomery County Courthouse on June 17, after the mistrial was called. “It’s too early to celebrate, Mr. Cosby.”

More than 60 women have come forward alleging that Cosby sexually assaulted them, including former Temple employee Andrea Constand, who was the director of operations for the women’s basketball team.

Two weeks ago, a jury could not come to a verdict in Constand’s criminal case against Cosby. After 52 hours of deliberation, the judge ruled a mistrial, promising to pursue another court date within 120 days.

