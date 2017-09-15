‘Criminal charges’ possible in alleged racial incident in Morgan Hall

The university said in a statement on Friday that students who are responsible for the alleged racially motivated incidents could face criminal charges or punishment for violating the Student Code of Conduct.
Both of the “bias-related” incidents occurred in Morgan Hall North this week, where bananas were left on students door handles.
A room of all Black students had a banana left on their door handle Monday evening in Morgan Hall North. Temple Police is investigating to see if it was racially motivated, according to the university statement.
The second incident where a banana was left at a door in Morgan Hall North happened later this week, said University Housing and Residential Life Director Kevin Williams.
Director of Campus Safety Charlie Leone wrote in an email that Temple Police is “aggressively investigating” the incidents, but could not comment further because the investigation remains active.
