Former quarterback Logan Marchi announces his new school

Marchi started the first seven games of Temple’s 2017 season and has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.

Redshirt-sophomore quarterback Logan Marchi scrambles during Temple’s 29-21 win against the University of Massachusetts on Sept. 15, 2017, at Lincoln Financial Field. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / FILE PHOTO

Former Temple quarterback Logan Marchi announced he has committed to play for East Tennessee State University, which has a Football Championship Subdivision program.

Marchi started Temple’s first seven games of 2017 during his redshirt sophomore season. He compiled a 3-4 record, completing 55.5 percent of his passes for nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. He threw a career-high three touchdown passes on Sept. 15, 2017, against UMass to help the Owls earn their first win against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent of the season.

East Tennessee State finished the 2017 season with a 4-7 record. Buccaneers redshirt-junior quarterback Austin Herink completed 56.5 percent of his pass attempts for 2,213 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 218 yards and a touchdown.

Evan Easterling

