Nash earns third shutout victory as Owls stop four-game losing streak

Temple improved to 3-6 after snapping its four-game losing streak by defeating the New Jersey Institute of Technology 2-0 at The Temple Sports Complex on Sunday.

Senior defender Cydney Niedermeyer put the Owls on the board three minutes, 15 seconds into the game by scoring off a free kick from 25 yards out.

Freshman midfielder Morgan Morocco headed in her second goal of the season off a corner kick by redshirt-junior forward Kayla Cunningham to give the Owls a 2-0 lead early in the second half.

Morocco is second on the team in goals and third on the team in points, and is also the only player on the team to have a perfect shooting percentage this season.

Sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Nash recorded seven saves against the Highlanders. Nash has three shutouts through nine games so far this season.

The Owls will travel to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania to play Lehigh University on Sept. 20.

