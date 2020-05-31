Temple University addresses George Floyd death

Temple University addressed the nationwide unrest following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor in a statement released Sunday morning.



“Temple joins those who oppose racial oppression and are actively working toward racial equity,” wrote President Richard Englert and Provost JoAnne Epps in a statement. “Our university was built on the idea that the world is filled with diamonds and these diamonds can be found anywhere and everywhere regardless of race, ethnicity or socio-economic background.”



Protests in Philadelphia, following those in other cities around the nation, began peaceful but became violent Saturday afternoon, prompting Mayor Jim Kenney to implement an 8 p.m. curfew for Saturday and Sunday. A second protest is planned for Sunday afternoon, CBS 3 reported.



As an educational institution, Temple endorses peaceful protest and condemns violence and destroying property, according to the statement.



The university’s Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, Advocacy and Leadership will hold a webinar on June 2 titled “Envisioning Racial Justice” to help the university community “process and constructively respond” to the news.



Individuals who believe they have been the victim of racial discrimination are encouraged to contact the University’s Equal Opportunity Compliance office, according to the statement.

