Philadelphia issues citywide curfew

Mayor Jim Kenney issued a mandatory citywide curfew from 8 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. tomorrow, the Philadelphia Police Department tweeted on Saturday evening.



Only people with essential duties will be permitted to go outside during the curfew, the Philadelphia Police Department tweeted.



The curfew followed a day of protests throughout Center City on Saturday over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes. Protesters demonstrated at City Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Later in the day, some committed criminal acts like vandalism, the Philadelphia Police Department tweeted.



Thirteen city police officers were injured and four police vehicles were set on fire during the protests, the Inquirer reported.



Saturday is Philadelphia’s first day of large-scale protests related to Floyd’s death, as demonstrations have continued to take place throughout the week in many other large cities, like Minneapolis, Atlanta and Los Angeles, CBS News reported.