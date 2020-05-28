La Salle University announces fall semester with in-person classes

The university plans to allow students to return to campus and offer both in-person and virtual instruction.

La Salle University will resume in-person classes for the Fall 2020 semester with plans to end the semester before Thanksgiving, La Salle President Colleen Hanycz wrote in a letter today to the university’s students, faculty and staff.



As of now, La Salle plans to begin fall semester classes on Aug. 17 and conclude on Nov. 25, eliminating the university’s traditional fall break. Removing the university’s fall break will significantly reduce the need for travel throughout the semester, which she anticipates will limit the spread of COVID-19, Hanycz wrote.



Hanycz also wrote that the university plans to offer both in-person and virtual instruction, but did not specify the extent to which each modality will be used.



Temple University has yet to announce a plan for how it will conduct fall semester classes. Other local universities are exploring options for returning to campus, with Thomas Jefferson University announcing earlier this month that it will hold in-person classes.



La Salle plans to offer on-campus housing for students in the fall. However, the university is evaluating different options for reducing the density of students staying in each residence hall, like offering more single-occupancy units, Hanycz wrote. The university is also assessing possibilities for reopening shared spaces like dining halls and campus libraries.



La Salle may adjust its fall reopening plan in the coming months to ensure that it complies with health regulations and Gov. Tom Wolf’s phased reopening plan. The university is developing plans for adhering to physical distancing guidelines, testing for COVID-19 and establishing dedicated quarantine spaces, Hanycz wrote.



La Salle plans to share a draft of its return-to-campus plan with its university community for feedback by the middle of June, Hanycz wrote. The university hopes to finalize this plan by July 1.

