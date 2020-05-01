Jefferson University announces plans for Fall 2020 in-person learning

The university is also exploring online-only options for students.

Thomas Jefferson University announced that it plans on holding on-campus class for the Fall 2020 semester on Tuesday on the university’s website.

The university said that they will follow all local, state and federal safety guidelines. To take social distancing precautions against COVID-19, Jefferson will expand course schedules to create smaller studios, labs and classes and will explore offering an online-only option for students.

Jefferson also said it would create more options for online learning even for on-campus students and invest in more professional development related to online learning for faculty.

While taking safety precautions, Jefferson will open up their residence halls, athletic, dining and other facilities, will resume clinical rotations and will expand personal and academic support services for students.

This announcement came after more than 11,000 people became sick with COVID-19 in Philadelphia. As of Friday, there were 1,2544 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 424 COVID-19-related deaths in Philadelphia, The Temple News reported.