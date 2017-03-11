Owls fall to William & Mary on the road

The Owls tallied their lowest team score since Jan. 14 at the dual-meet in Williamsburg, Virginia on Friday.

After numerous consecutive record-breaking performances, the Owls posted their lowest cumulative score since Jan. 14 in their final road meet of the season.

The Owls fell to The College of William & Mary on Friday in a dual meet in Williamsburg, Virginia by a score of 193.10-192.450.

The team’s first event was bars and the Owls were led by freshman Yasmin Eubanks and junior Kerry Arone, who both posted scores of 9.775. Sophomore co-captain Breahna Wiczkowski scored a 9.675, while fifth-year senior Reagan Oliveri and freshman Daisy Todd rounded out the event with scores of 9.575 and 9.650 respectively. The team scored a cumulative 48.500 on the bars, its highest score on any of the events.

On vault, the team posted a 48.225, which was bolstered by Todd, who posted the highest score on the event for the Owls with a 9.725. Senior co-captain Briana Odom and junior Sahara Gipson finished right behind Todd with scores of 9.7 and 9.675, and freshman Jaylene Everett and Eubanks finished the counting scores with marks of 9.575 and 9.550.

The team then moved on to its third event on the floor. Oliveri marked a team high score of 9.725, while Todd and Gipson posted identical scores of 9.625. Odom’s 9.575 and junior Alexa Phillip’s 9.550 brought Temple’s score on the event to a 48.100, which gave them a cumulative score of 144.775 through the first three events.

On beam, the Owls’ final event of the meet, the team posted its lowest score out of the four events, failing to crack a team score of 48.000. Oliveri and Gipson posted team high scores of 9.725, and freshman Whitney King finished right behind them with a 9.700. However, Todd’s uncharacteristic 9.350 and freshman Kerra Masella’s 9.175 brought the team’s score to a 47.675.

The Owls will close out the regular season on Sunday in McGonigle hall, when they will take on Ithaca College, Penn, and South Connecticut State University.

