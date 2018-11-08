14-year-old girl reported missing near Main Campus

Hawkins was last seen at her home on West Oxford Street near 20th when she left for school on Wednesday morning.

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing by Philadelphia Police at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.



Mykhaela Hawkins was last seen at her residence on Oxford Street near 20th, leaving for school on Wednesday morning, police reported.



Hawkins is listed as a possible runaway, and said she may be in the area of Ridge Avenue near Montgomery, or West Norris Street near 25th.



Hawkins was last seen wearing a tan and navy blue shirt, pink-hooded sweatshirt and a navy blue coat. Police said she is 5 feet 6 inches, 120 lbs., has brown eyes and brown, straight shoulder-length hair.



Anyone with information on Hawkins’ whereabouts should contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093, or call 911.

