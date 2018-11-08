14-year-old girl reported missing near Main Campus

Hawkins was last seen at her home on West Oxford Street near 20th when she left for school on Wednesday morning.

Mykhaela Hawkins, 14, was reported missing by police on Wednesday night. | VIA PHILADELPHIA POLICE

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing by Philadelphia Police at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mykhaela Hawkins was last seen at her residence on Oxford Street near 20th, leaving for school on Wednesday morning, police reported.

Hawkins is listed as a possible runaway, and said she may be in the area of Ridge Avenue near Montgomery, or West Norris Street near 25th.

Hawkins was last seen wearing a tan and navy blue shirt, pink-hooded sweatshirt and a navy blue coat. Police said she is 5 feet 6 inches, 120 lbs., has brown eyes and brown, straight shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information on Hawkins’ whereabouts should contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093, or call 911.

