AAC announces conference scheduling structure for Temple basketball

Both men’s and women’s teams will play 20 conference games, as opposed to 18 for the men’s team and 16 for the women’s team.

Temple University men’s basketball and women’s basketball will play a 20-game, double round-robin conference schedule beginning as early as Dec. 14, according to a release from The American Athletic Conference announcing the scheduling structure.

“This format provides a sensible and fair path for all of our men’s and women’s basketball teams in what will be a challenging upcoming season,” wrote Commissioner Mike Aresco. “It allows each of our teams to play a consistent number of conference games and will ensure that they are competing against teams that are utilizing our strong health and safety protocols.”

The conference’s championship tournament will take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The men’s tournament will be from March 8 to March 11, and the women’s tournament will take place from March 11 to March 14, according to the release.

