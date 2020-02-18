AAC releases official Temple football schedule for 2020 season

The American Athletic Conference released Temple University football’s official schedule on Tuesday afternoon in a press release. Game times have not yet been announced.



“This is always an exciting time of year for college football fans,” coach Rod Carey said in the release. “As soon as the schedule comes out you can plan your Saturdays for the fall so you can follow your favorite teams. Our fans are fortunate to see their team at home in a beautiful NFL stadium and we even get to start the season in the stadium where they played the Super Bowl a couple of weeks ago.”



This is the first season The American will not have divisions and use a round-robin format instead, The Temple News reported in October 2019.



Temple will begin AAC play on the road against Navy on Saturday, Sept. 26. The Owls’ second AAC game is at home against South Florida on Oct.17. Next, on Saturday, Oct. 24 Temple will head to Tennessee to match up with last year’s conference champion, Memphis.



On Saturday, Oct. 31, Temple will hit the road to play Tulane. Temple returns home to play Southern Methodist on either Thursday, Nov. 5 or Saturday, Nov. 7 with the official date yet to be determined.



The Owls will then head down to Florida to match up with Central Florida on Saturday, Nov. 14. Next, Temple will play at home against Eastern Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 21.



The Owls’ last game of the season will be at home against Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 28. The AAC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.



Temple will begin the season on Saturday, Sept. 5 against the University of Miami, which is led by coach Manny Diaz. Diaz was hired as Temple’s head coach but stepped away after less than 20 days on the job to coach the Hurricanes, The Temple News reported in December 2018.



This will also be the Owls’ first matchup against the Hurricanes since 2005.



Temple finished 8-5 last season and made its fifth straight bowl game appearance.