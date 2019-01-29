Academy of Natural Sciences hosts ‘Dinos After Dark’ event

1.29_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-2copy 1.29_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-1copy LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 1.29_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-3copy 1.29_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-4copy LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 1.29_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-5copy LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 1.29_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-7copy LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 1.29_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-8copy LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 1.29_Features_LIVEinPhilly_SmithLuke-9copy LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University remained open after-hours to host a Dinos After Dark event on Friday. The pay-what-you-wish event offered food, family activities and a Dino Drafts Beer Garden.

A 40-foot long Tyrannosaurus rex stretched out among mingling attendees in the museum’s Dinosaur Hall. All exhibits remained open until 8 p.m. for visitors to stroll through.

“It’s something cool for the kids to do,” said 39-year-old Chris Miller, of Ambler, Pennsylvania, who attended the event. “They don’t usually get to stay up this late.”

“I actually get to see real dinosaur skeletons here, and I get to see the Mosasaurus and swimming reptiles from the dinosaur age,” said 8-year-old Cyrus Motamedi, adding his favorite dinosaur is the Spinosaurus.