American Athletic Conference honors Temple safety

A Temple safety has been named the Defensive Player of the Week twice this season.

The American Athletic Conference announced Monday morning that senior safety Benny Walls has been named the Defensive Player of the Week.



Walls recorded six tackles, one interception and a fumble recovery in Temple’s 24-2 win over Georgia Tech on Sept. 28 at Lincoln Financial Field.



“I think Benny Walls had a great game,” coach Rod Carey said. “He was our defensive player of the week this week. Little bit of the right place right time with the fumble but he ran it back and made a play with the pick.”



Early in the third quarter, Walls picked up the fumble forced by redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh and returned it 74 yards for a touchdown to extend the Owl lead to 21-0.



In the fourth quarter, Walls intercepted Yellow Jackets redshirt-sophomore quarterback Tobias Oliver in the endzone and returned it 65 yards into Georgia Tech territory.



Freshman running back Re’Mahn Davis was recognized as part of the honor roll. Davis had two touchdowns and 29 carries for 135 yards against Georgia Tech



The Owls will play away on Thursday night against East Carolina University at 8 p.m.

