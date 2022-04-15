April 15: What did we learn from Drayton’s first Cherry and White game?

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join Nick Gangewere Fridays at 3 p.m. EST as he breaks down the past week in sports with expert analysis from reporters at The Temple News and some of your favorite Temple athletes.

Temple University women’s lacrosse team is heading into their final stretch of conference games before the AAC tournament. The team is 9-4 and undefeated in conference play so far. The Temple News Sports editor Bella DiAmore talks about what it would take for the squad to reach an NCAA tournament bid.

Temple University football held their Cherry and White spring game on April 9 at Edberg-Olson Hall. It was new head coach Stan Drayton’s first ever Cherry and White game with many opportunities to see changes in his depth chart. WHIP Program Director Javon Edmonds discusses his takeaways from the scrimmage.