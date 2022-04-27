April 27: An in-person graduation?

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about in The Temple News print edition. Now available Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET featuring Olivia Hall and other editors from The Temple News.

Temple University’s graduation ceremony will be held on May 5th, with individual schools and colleges holding smaller ceremonies throughout the month of May. Many students are both excited and hesitant to graduate in-person. Eden MacDougall, assistant Features editor from the Temple News, tells us how students feel.

One student’s college experience during the pandemic led to her finding her passion for sports writing at The Temple News. We talk to Isabella DiAmore, Sports editor for The Temple News, about her journey.